Last FHL games before Christmas were nailbiters

With Christmas fast approaching, Serenity was wishing that their modest one-game winning streak could be extended to two, but Fraser River played Scrooge as they scored the last three of the game for their eighth win of the season.

Lee “Nitro” Naeth had given his squad a glimmer of hope thanks to his sixth of the season, which he quickly followed up with an assist on Matt “Punisher” Powell’s 11th. Unfortunately for the Builders that was all she wrote as Mike “Port” Moody decided to go out on a high note in his last FHL game in net before he takes his talents to Tennessee.

It’s hard to say how the Chevy Crew will react to his departure as his sparkling 2.77 goals against average is almost two below the remainder of the league netminders average. Cueing the comeback for the league leaders was Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah whose second of the game proved to be the winner.

Also finding the twine for the double blue was Jason “Junior” Johnson and Brian “The Dominator” Domeris whose quick shot to the top corner surprised the Serenity keeper.

The other contest saw a few favours being called in as the BCS ranks were bolstered by a former Millionaire/Chiefs standout who hadn’t laced them up locally since the Vault was overflowing with fans.

The end result was much closer than it looked like it would be as Bear staged a furious pushback to make the final 7-6 Blue Collar.

BCS had forged a sizeable lead thanks to a natural hat trick by Spencer “Dickie” Graboski who also drew two first half apples. Also scoring for BCS was Rick “Wizard” Izzard who snapped a nine-game goalless skid as Wade “The Blade” Fenton and Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave combined for three goals and a pair of assists.

Leading the Bear revival was Cam “Shaft” Graham who was clearly on a mission as he also scored the natural hat trick en route to a four-goal, one-assist morning.

Gord “Barbecued” Salmons and Colin “Clutch” Keis also found the twine for Bear who have somehow settled into third place behind BCS, despite scoring an even 20 goals more than their Black clad rivals.