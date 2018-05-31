Laquetti Island Regatta on this weekend

Approximately 50 sailboats will take centre stage at Schooner Cove in Nanoose Bay this coming weekend.

They will be taking part in the 2018 BMW Lasqueti Island Regatta from June 1-3. It is organized by the Schooner Cove Yacht Club. The annual sailing regatta is a well-attended event on the Island. It will feature a challenging course around Lasqueti Island (43 nm) on June 2.

“The Lasqueti Island Race has become very popular since it was first implemented in 2012 with a record number of boats participating in 2017,” said regatta chair, Peter Milne. He pointed out that registration this year will be limited to 50 boats.

Boats with PHRF certificates from the Lower Mainland, the Gulf Islands, Vancouver Island and Puget Sound are all invited to take part. A cruising division will also be available. Visiting boats are provided free moorage by the Schooner Cove Yacht Club (SCYC) and Fairwinds Marina.

The weekend includes a welcoming social event and an excellent weekend of complimentary meals for racers, including hot chilli after the race Saturday evening.

The regatta wraps up Sunday morning with an Awards Ceremony worth waiting for. Schooner Cove Yacht Club has a reputation as one of the best hosts in the Vancouver Island Racing Series, and Milne said plans are in place to exceed past performances.

Additional information are available at www.scyc.ca/racing/regatta or contact the Regatta Chair at regatta@scyc.ca.