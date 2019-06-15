Langley’s Wyatt twins make Pan Am team

The Wyatt twins at a Memphis meet. Julian Sanchez-Pinto, a senior teammate is in the lead followed by Tate (wearing #7) and Zach (#5). Matthew Kamph photo

Langley twins Tate and Zach Wyatt have been selected to Team Canada for the U20 Pan Am Games where they will be running the 3000M Steeplechase on July 20th in Costa Rica.

Both are back in Langley after finishing their freshman year at the University of Memphis where they run cross country and track, and competing for the Langley Mustangs.

Both Wyatts were on the R.E. Mountain Senior Boys team that won first overall at the 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships, held over three days at McLeod Athletic Park in the Township.

Last year, the Grade 12 R.E. Mountain students were signed to the University of Memphis, where they are continuing their running careers as Memphis Tigers while earning their degrees in physics.

In addition to signing for the university’s track and field team – because of their successes on the track – they’re standing as top academic performers has also earned them acceptance into the university’s elite Helen Hardin Honors College.

They tend to finish one-two in most races where they both compete.

In 2017 Zach took top spot at the B.C. high school cross-country championships at Vancouver’s Jericho Beach, finishing the 6.9-kilometre race in 23:17. Right on his tail was Tate, who clocked in at 23:18.

At the 2017 B.C. high school track and field championships in June, Zach won gold in the senior boys’ 2000m steeplechase with a time of 6:00.75 while Tate won bronze in 6:02.76. (Zach also edged Tate 8:52.99 compared to 8:54.45 in the 3000m race, placing fourth and sixth, respectively).

