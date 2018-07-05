Langley’s Supermites win provincial softball gold

The young girls on the U10 team took the win with a shutout.

The North Langley Thunder’s U10 girls softball team scored a big win on the Canada Day weekend, winning gold at the provincial championships.

The Langley team was one of 22 competing for the title at Squint Lake over four days.

The North Langley Thunder ’08 Supermites were considered a favourite heading into the tournament.

The team went undefeated in round robin play, securing the first seed and a bye into the semifinals.

The mighty ‘mites then went on to rout the Coquitlam Classics by a score of 11-1 in the semis, giving them a berth in the finals against their season long rivals, Cloverdale Fury.

The finals saw North Langley Thunder firing on all cylinders, with all players contributing on offence and defense.

The Fury were no match for the pitching of Heidi Sweet and Macy Reimer, who combined to hold the Fury to just one hit. And no matter what pitcher the Fury put on the mound, the Thunder batters just kept teeing off on them, ending up with 14 hits in total, for a final score of 12-0 and a shutout in the gold medal game.

“I’m so proud of the girls for how far they have come as players, and how strong they have bonded as a team,” said head coach Judy Trudeau, who shares duties with assistant coaches Lee Reimer and Sarah Moon. “The long hours of work at practices and the batting cages definitely paid off, and they are very deserving of this championship.”

North Langley Thunder are:

#11 – Heidi Sweet – P, 3

#15 – Macy Reimer – P, C, 1

#9 – Camryn Trudeau – P, 3

#23 – Eva Milin – 1

#4 – Brooklyn Weisheit – P, C, 3

#7 – Camryn Innes – C, 1

#6 – Maddie Palmer – P, C, 2

#12 – Maddie Moon – 2

#14 – Stella McTeer – 2

#92 – Jenna Sparrow – SS

#8 – Emma Lapp – SS