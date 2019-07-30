Langley’s Stolzenberg wins U15 title again at Predator Ridge gold event in Vernon

Caleb Davies, 14, and Trevor Card, 20, of Langley, posted second place finishes in their categories

Langley golfer Annalise Stolzenberg defended her 2018 title at Predator Ridge, winning the MJT Girls U15 Division once again this year with scores of 83 and 74, which included a new personal best.

“The highlight of the tournament was my putting on the second day,” said Stolzenberg, 13, who struggled on the greens on day one.

“This [tournament] was one of the most enjoyable events I have ever played in.”

Stolzenberg won both the Hoselton trophy and the low overall girls score for the tournament.

Coming in second place with scores of 91 and 83 (174) was Seungwoo Noh, 14, of Surrey.

In the Bantam Boys division, Langley’s Caleb Davies, 14,finished in a tie for second with Surrey’s Noah Karlgren, 14, with both shooting rounds of 75 and 73 (148).

Vernon local, Ryan Vest, 13, after a second place finish at the recent MJT Ford Series at Okanagan Golf Club, pushed through to win the division at his home club.

Vest made nine birdies on his way to shooting rounds of 70 and 69 (139).

Langley’s Trevor Card shot rounds of 77 and 78 (155) to finish second in the MJT Collegiate division, which was won by Penticton player Jackson Coates, 19, with two rounds of 75 (150).

It was a swelteringly hot stop on the Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s BC series, with 83 players from all over western Canada competing for titles in seven divisions as well spots on Team West at the MJT National Team Challenge presented by Freedom 55 Financial at Royal Niagara Golf Club later this summer.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

It hosts close to 80 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 7 to 12 year olds, the Collegiate Tour for 19- to 23-year-olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11 to 18 which are also qualifiers for international competitions.

