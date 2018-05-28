Langley’s McPhee falls to Barnett’s fists

With over a 1,000 boxing fans in attendance Turmoil on 200th at the Langley Events Centre met all expectations, according to organizer Dave Allison.

Langley’s Alisah McPhee was challenging Shelly Barnett of Ontario for the vacant Canadian Bantamweight Championship in the main event. Barnett has been an active fighter and it showed with a fast start, and McPhee’s three-year layoff also showed early. Timing was an issue with the fight, says Allison.

McPhee endured a cut in the first round and her trainer/corner James Allison dealt with the cut.

“The cut did throw McPhee off early, not only was she dealing with a very formidable Barnett, she now had a bad cut for the first time in her boxing career. It became less of an issue as the fight progressed due to James Allison’s outstanding corner work,” says the elder Allison.

McPhee fought bravely and was in the fight, but did not have the timing to project the power needed to keep Barnett at bay. McPhee was busy during the fight and may have landed more punches, but the meaningful blows were landed by Barnett.

The unanimous decision went to Barnett, who is the new Canadian Bantamweight Champion.

There was a rematch clause in the deal that created the fight, and the rematch will take place in Ontario later this summer.

Aman Aujla was making his pro debut and what a pro debut. Kevin Roberson came with a puncher’s chance and the fact he was a southpaw also added risk to the outcome.

Aujla had not fought in two years and that fight was an amateur contest.

Both fighters weighed just over 200 lbs. and showed a lot of respect for each other early.

The damage was done with a perfect overhand right that caught Roberson flush and he went down. It goes in the book as a 1st round KO win for Aujla. The crowd went wild after the KO.

Next up for Aujla will likely be a September 28 date at the Cascades.

The amateur fights were very exciting and two of the amateurs will be looking at the pros very soon.

BC Heavyweight Champion Palvir Atwal of Bisla Boxing was challenged by Brandon Colantonio of Island Boxing and was a methodical performance by both boxers. Colantonio kept the fight very competitive and the decision was split and went to Atwal.

Lev Jackson of Ibarra Boxing made it two in a row when he decisioned a very game Jacob George of North Burnaby in a very exciting fight. Jackson will be looking for a pro debut soon.

Ari Ashari of Rain City Boxing and Manraj Dhanoa of Bisla Boxing fought a great fight, with the decision going to Dhanoa.

The opening match saw Anthony Valera of Island Boxing and Austin Henry of Black Box Boxing. It was a competitive fight with Valera winning a decision.

“Turmoil on 200th was a great success,” says Dave Allison, whose Langley City Boxing company promoted the event with Bisla Boxing.

“When you host one of the biggest boxing events in B.C. in the last couple of decades and it was a kind of trial run, it looks good for the future,” says Allison.

“The participation of the Langley Events Centre was beyond significant. I am amazed at the insight and dedication shown by the personnel attached to the LEC.”

Clash @ the Cascades 52 is next on the boxing agenda, June 8 with an all amateur card.

The pros will be on tap again September 28 also at the Cascades and the next event at the Events Centre will take place later in the year, possibly November, says Allison.