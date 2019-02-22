Langley’s Hong takes silver in Winter Games vault

Emilie Hong (second from the left) with Coach Liudmila Lobaznyuk, Emilie Hong, Kennedy Duke, Cathy Zhong, Paula Urquidi and (WAG) head coach Dumitru Avarvarei.

Langley’s Emilie Hong took silver in the women’s vault final event at the Canada Winter Games on Thursday.

Hong performed a Yurchenko one-and-a-half to win her a score of 9.587 on her second of two vaults. That was enough to put her on the podium.

This was on the third time Hong had completed the Yurchenko one-and-a-half in competition. The move involves flipping onto the vault, twisting one and a half times off in the air before landing.

“I had some normal competition nerves, but the energy was really good here today and it was so fun. It was crazy to have everyone’s eyes on only you while you performed as opposed to earlier this week,” Hong said after the event. “I am happy with my score and so excited to have finished with silver.”

The Canada Winter Games are running until March 3 in Red Deer, Alberta.