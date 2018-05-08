Langley’s Giants to moonlight in Pacific Coliseum

The hockey team will head back to its old stomping grounds for two games in December.

The Vancouver Giants, based for the last several years in Langley, will go back to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum for two games next season.

The Giants will play at the Coliseum twice in December, including during the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

“For 15 years the Pacific Coliseum was our home and it will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Vancouver Giants fans,” said Ron Toigo, president and majority owner of the Giants. “The Vancouver Giants have a lot of positive momentum heading into the 2018-19 season and we are very happy to partner with the PNE to provide fans with the unique opportunity to once again watch world-class junior hockey at the Pacific Coliseum.”

This will also be the 50th anniversary year of the Pacific Coliseum.

Tickets for the two games at the Pacific Coliseum will be included as part of the Vancouver Giants 2018-19 season ticket package and season ticket holders will be assured access to equivalent premium seat locations. Single tickets for these games will be available for sale through TicketLeader.ca once season ticket holders have been allocated seats.