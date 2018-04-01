Langley’s Eagles wear silver on return home

The local bantam A4 hockey team played hard in provincials, falling in the finals to Prince Rupert.

Langley’s bantam A4 Eagles came home wearing silver after the BC Hockey provincial tier 4 championships in Kitimat.

The Eagles, coached by Yan Savard, entered the March 17-21 tournament as PCAHA tier 4 champions.

John Scott, former NHLer, opened the tournament banquet with an inspiring keynote message on overcoming obstacles, teamwork, and the importance of having fun. With his message in their hearts, the Eagles kicked off round-robin play with a 5-4 upset over the home team favourites, the Kitimat Winterhawks.

After a 5-0 win over the Windermere Valley Rockies, the Eagles were defeated 4-1 by the Prince Rupert Seawolves.

They rebounded to pull off a 3-1 victory over the 100 Mile House Wranglers, securing a spot in the championship game.

Ranked second overall, the Eagles faced off against Prince Rupert in a hard fought battle for gold, resulting in a “heartbreaking” 2-1 loss, said Savard.

On top of claiming the PCAHA banner and a silver medal in the BC Hockey provincial tier 4 championships, the Eagles boast two gold medals, and another silver, earned during tournaments throughout the season.