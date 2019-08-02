Langley’s Dobbie wins Mission 25 Grand Prix

Langley’s Andrew Dobbie took home first place in the Northwest Formula Continental Championship race on Sunday at the Sports Car Club of B.C.’s Mission 25 Grand Prix event.

Dobbie started on the pole, and after a race-long battle with Victoria’s Gavin Aitken, came across the finish line just ahead of Aitken. Roger Smetaniuk from Sylvan Lake, Alta., rounded out the podium to finish third.

A total of 21 cars from B.C., Alberta and Washington State started the Mission 25 Grand Prix, the largest entry in the history of the Northwest Formula Continental series. Many close observers to the sport believe that it was the biggest field of FC cars to ever race in North America.

Dobbie thanked his sponsors – Madison Street Capital, The Dowco Group and Taylor Law – for their continued support of his racing team.

The event in Mission ran on Saturday and Sunday, and celebrated 25 years of road racing from the SCCBC. Racing on both days included sports cars, sedans, open-wheel formula cars and high-performance GT racers.

The FC event was the feature race of the weekend. For complete results from the event, visit sccbc.net.