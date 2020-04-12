Langley athlete Nick Colyn won the Spartans Complete Champion Award – the top honour a Spartan athlete can earn over his or her careers at Trinity Western University (file)

Langley’s Colyn takes top athletic honour at Trinity Western

Wins Spartans Complete Champion Award

  • Apr. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Lamgley’s Nick Colyn is a winner of the Spartans Complete Champion Award – the highest honour a Spartan athlete can earn over his or her careers at Langley-based Trinity Western University (TWU).

For Colyn, the honour caps an outstanding career as a cross country and track and field star.

In his fifth and final season, he put together his most impressive season as a Spartan, highlighted by a silver medal in the 1500m and a bronze medal in the 3000m at the Canada West Track & Field Championships, as well as a fifth-place finish at the Canada West Cross Country Championships.

Academically, Colyn is pursuing medical school and has regularly been an Academic All-Canadian throughout his time at TWU.

The Complete Champion Award goes to “student-athletes who are outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually,” a TWU statement said.

It notes “he has been a spiritual leader within the team while developing into a mentoring teammate within the track and field and cross country programs.”

He is a youth leader within his church and “has enjoyed a role within his church’s worship team throughout his time at TWU,” the statement said.

Colyn has been a track and field coach for the last six years in a variety of capacities, and has also started an on-campus community garden at TWU.

2019-20 SPARTAN AWARDS

Murray Hall Legacy Leadership Legacy Awards | Kristen Sakaki (WSOC) & Jarrett Fontaine (MHKY)

Bahta Melles Awards | Jessica Bailey (WVB) & Aaron Paetkau (MBB)

Scholar-Athlete Awards | Mowa Adeleye (T&F) & Pearce Eshenko (MVB)

Rookie of the Year Awards | Issy Scholtens (WRUG) & Jake Ruby (MSOC)

Athlete of the Year Awards | Jenaya Robertson (WSOC) & Eric Loeppky (MVB)

