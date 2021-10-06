Langley’s Colyn sets record for TWU soccer wins

Awarded athlete of the week along with basketball standout Fransson

Langley’s Sebastian Colyn has become Trinity Western University’s winningest soccer goalkeeper. Colyn and basketball standout Nicole Fransson were named TWU’s Spartan Male and Female athletes of the week. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Sebastian Colyn became Trinity Western University’s winningest goalkeeper after a 2-0 win over Thompson Rivers University (TRU) on Friday, Oct. 1.

Colyn was heavily relied on throughout both games against Thompson Rivers over the weekend, totalling 13 saves.

Colyn was tied with former Spartans keeper Andrew Fink (’12, Burnaby, B.C.) at 26 wins until Friday’s victory.

Saturday, TWU suffered their first loss of the season in their second game against TRU.

Both teams currently sit at the top of the Canada West table, tied at 13 points apiece.

Colyn was declared Spartan Male Athlete of the Week for a second time, the first following TWU’s first week of Canada West action against UBC Okanagan.

Trinity Western forward Nicole Fransson was named Spartan Female Athlete of the Week after her stellar weekend at the Regina Cougar Classic.

The third-year power forward was a force to be reckoned with, securing rebounds and leading the scoring surge for the Spartans throughout their 2-1 weekend at the preseason event.

Fransson’s weekend was highlighted by her outstanding performance on Friday, Oct. 1, as she posted a double-double line of 15 points and 16 rebounds in only 21 minutes of work, lifting the Spartans to an 82-45 win over Brandon.

