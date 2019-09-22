Langley’s Colyn records another shutout as TWU downs Saskatchewan

TWU midfield player Caleb Johnson tangled with an opponent as the Spartans men’s soccer team recorded a 2-0 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday (Sept. 21). (Photo courtesy TWU)

Nothing got past Langley’s Sebastian Colyn as Trinity Western Spartans men’s soccer team (4-3-0) recorded a 2-0 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday at Griffiths Stadium.

Caleb Johnson’s first-half tally from the penalty spot and Jacob Low’s tap-in in the second half provided Trinity Western with all they needed to get past the Huskies in the afternoon tilt.

Despite trailing after 45 minutes, Saskatchewan controlled play throughout the majority of the half. The home side had several high-quality scoring opportunities but was just unable to find the twine. The Huskies outshot the Spartans 10-4 in the first half, while also holding a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

However, it was a tale of two halves, as Trinity Western dominated the second half. The Spartans controlled possession and outshot the Huskies 7-2 over the final 45 minutes.

Third-year Trinity Western goalkeeper Colyn was sharp when tested, especially in the first half. Coyln picked up the clean sheet with a four-save performance.

Trinity Western picks up their third-consecutive win on the season with the 1-0 victory, which is the club’s first win of the season on the road. The Spartans move to 4-3-0 on the year with the victory.

TWU Coach Mike Shearon said the team “took a while to figure out the field and [Saskatchewan] a little bit.”

“I thought Saskatchewan deserved a little more out of the game than what they got, as there were a couple real quality chances they created. Sebastian Colyn came up big when needed, and we were lucky that they missed a few times, too.”

TWU has now won four of their last five games (4-1-0), surrendering just one goal in the span.

With his four-save clean sheet, Spartans goalkeeper Colyn is now up to four on the season and tied for the Canada West lead.

The Spartans win ended a three-game losing streak to Saskatchewan, with their last matchup coming on Sept. 16, 2017 in Langley.

