Langley’s Caleb Davies takes Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Tour championship

Owen Hopfner, 9, tees off from the ninth hole at Kinkora Golf Course during the Optimist Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Golf Tournament on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Prgress)

Langley’s Caleb Davies was the big winner of the 2019 Optimist Club of Chilliwack Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Golf Tour.

Following five qualifying rounds, the championship invitational was held July 11 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

Davies competed in the 14-16 year old division where his low-gross 74 on the par-72 course was one shot better than the 75 posted by Abbotsford natives Isaac Janzen and Tyson Dyck.

Davies’ final round included two birdies and an eagle.

In addition to the championship trophy, the teenager was presented a one year junior membership to the Chilliwack Golf Club.

The ladies trophy went to Chilliwack’s Katelyn Jeske, who won a tense duel with another Chilliwackian, Sarah Armstrong.

The two golfers staged a furious battle through the qualifying rounds and that continued in the final. Competing in the 14-16 year old division, both girls shot matching 79s and needed two playoff holes for Jeske to finally break the deadlock.

Golfers in the 10-and-under division fired their way through nine holes with Isaiah Reddicopp coming out on top.

The Abbotsford native shot a 39 to finish three strokes ahead of another Reddicopp, Noah.

The Roy Gleig Memorial Fund donated $1,000 to this year’s tournament and Erik Hutton and Ross Cardow were at the final round to present the championship trophies.

Here are the results from the five qualifying rounds:

July 2 – Kinkora Golf Course

Abbotsford’s Jaxx Keeler won the 14-16 year old division and the tourney with a low-gross 66. Chilliwack’s Lucas DeVisser was second in the 14-16 year old group with a 74.

Armstrong topped the 11-13 year old division with a low-gross 68 followed by Jeske (72).

Isaiah Reddicopp led the 10-and-under division with a low-gross 37.

July 3 – Valley Golf Centre

Armstrong carded a low-gross 71 to finish 11 strokes ahead of Jeske’s 82, running away with the tournament title.

Mathew Alderson out-dueled DeVisser in the 14-16 year old division, shooting a low-gross 84 to DeVisser’s 86.

Isaiah Reddicopp successfully defended his title in the 10-and-under division.

July 4 – Fraser Glen

Abbotsford’s Andrew Biggar led the 14-16 year old group with a low-gross 66 while Armstrong’s 65 was good for top spot in the 11-13 year old division and the tourney title.

Abbotsford’s Seth Shuel was tops in the 10-and-under division.

July 8 – Cheam Golf Centre

Davies and Abbotsford’s Dylan Comeau tied for the lead in the 14-16 year old division with matching 58s, with Comeau prevailing in a playoff for the tourney title.

Jeske led the 11-13 year old group with a 68 and Shuel paced the 10-and-under division with a 37.

July 9 – Cultus Lake Golf Course

Abbotsford’s Tyson Dyck won the 14-16 year old division and the tourney with a low-gross 65.

Armstrong’s 75 led the 11-13 year olds and Shuel continued his run in the 10-and-under division.