Langley’s Angels hit the ice

Annual Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association tournament sees players of all ages take to the ice at Langley Sportsplex

Teams of all age groups took to the ice for the annual Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament.

The tournament featured novice to midget divisions with three days of action at the Langley Sportsplex.

It ran Dec. 28 to 30.

Previous story
Oak Bay drops tight final to Brentwood at Vikes invitational
Next story
Heartbreaking OT loss for Fraser Valley squad

Just Posted

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada turns blind eye to ‘lost souls’

  • 20 hours ago

 

Langley’s Angels hit the ice

 

Quesnel figure skater heads to Nationals with ice dance partner

  • 20 hours ago

 

BC Hydro to conduct longest-running water release down the Campbell River’s Elk Falls Canyon

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read