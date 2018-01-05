Langley’s Angels hit the ice

Teams of all age groups took to the ice for the annual Langley Girls Ice Hockey Association Angels on Ice tournament.
The tournament featured novice to midget divisions with three days of action at the Langley Sportsplex.
It ran Dec. 28 to 30.
