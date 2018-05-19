Langley Xtreme win gold at tourney

The Langley Xtreme 06 took on Richmond for the gold in a local tournament.

The Langley Xtreme ’06 has won softball gold after a comeback win against the Richmond Islanders.

The local team was playing in the Port Coquitlam Softball Tournament from May 11 to 13, and managed to make its way to the finals.

After the first inning, a strong Richmond Islanders team took a 3-0 lead. The Islanders scored two more runs in the second, while the Xtreme managed to put three on the book. A scoreless third kept the Xtreme in a deficit position.

Xtreme’s fortunes began to rally in the fourth, with Langley scoring two runs and holding the Islanders to one, narrowing the score to 6-5 in favour of the Islanders.

But it was in the fifth that Xtreme shot ahead, scoring a five run maximum and shutting out the Islanders from any additional runs of their own.

Xtreme’s strong pitching and defence kept the Islanders’ runs in the sixth and seventh innings to one run each, resulting in a 10-8 gold medal finish for the Langley Xtreme.

Head Coach Nairne MacLean had nothing but praise for her hard working team. “If you leave it all on the field, you’ll have no regrets,” MacLean said. “The girls had an impressive weekend and battled hard every inning of every game. It’s hard to beat a team that never gives up.”