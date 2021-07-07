Langley Xtreme battle on the ball field

Smiling into second, Makenna Adler-Bock secured her spot on the base with a picture-perfect slide. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Four days, eight games, 44 innings, 20+ hours, 57 runs, 132 outs, ensured Langley’s own Xtreme 12U softball team finished second place in the Cloverdale Pride & Power tournament this past weekend.

Undefeated until the final, they played a tough semi-final game that saw them go into extra innings, two international tie-breaker innings, and a walk-off win in the bottom of the 8th inning to advance to the finals, explained team spokesperson Jami Savage.

“They played their hearts out but fell to a hard-hitting Renegades team to take second place in the U12A division,” Savage said.

