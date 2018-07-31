Langley Warriors win provincials

And just about every other award possible at Queen's Park Arena in New Westminster

The Langley Warriors Lacrosse team capped off an outstanding season with a 16-11 win over the North Shore Indians for the B3 Provincial Championship at historic Queen’s Park Arena, in New Westminster this past weekend.

The North Shore Indians held momentum early in the first period, with a quick 5-1 lead. North Shore threatened to run away with the game on a power play with just over six minutes left in the first, but Dayton McIntosh scored two quick short-handed goals to turn momentum Langley’sway.

Langley outscored North Shore by seven goals in the second period taking control of the game. Langley cruised through the third for a 16-11 victory. Captain Jordan Lewis and McIntosh combined for 13 goals in the championship game.

The Warriors had a near perfect season, 19 wins and 1 loss. Coaches Gavan Sand, Zach Jones, Travis Laycock, Linden Beskau and Mark Forlin, helped the players develop into a formidable unit who led the league in all offensive and defensive categories. The Warriors came home with a number of league awards:

Coach of the year – Gavan Sand

League Leading Scorer – Jordan Lewis

MVP – Jordan Lewis

Manager of the Year – Kellie Ohlmann

Most Sportsmanlike Team – Langley Warriors League Champions – Langley Warriors

Provincial Champions – Langley Warriors

Players

Jordan Lewis (Captain)

Jenna Phillips (Goalie)

Noah Koznevnikov (Goalie)

Cameron Booth

Jake Corbett

Aiden Foxcroft

Kody George

Ethan Goodman (Alternate Captain)

Trevor Hawley

Carson Hyra

Darcy Lawrence

Dayton McIntosh

Colin Meade

Aidan Miller

Jacob Monson

Taylor Mori

Ethan Ohlmann (Alternate Captain)

Jaxson Pearson

Gray Pennington

Brendan Rayburn

Brodie Tarling

Duncan Templeton

Jordan Vance Logan

Visco Colton Welburn