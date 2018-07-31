Langley Warriors win provincials

The Langley Warriors Lacrosse team capped off an outstanding season with a 16-11 win over the North Shore Indians for the B3 Provincial Championship at historic Queen’s Park Arena, in New Westminster this past weekend.
The North Shore Indians held momentum early in the first period, with a quick 5-1 lead. North Shore threatened to run away with the game on a power play with just over six minutes left in the first, but Dayton McIntosh scored two quick short-handed goals to turn momentum Langley’sway.
Langley outscored North Shore by seven goals in the second period taking control of the game. Langley cruised through the third for a 16-11 victory. Captain Jordan Lewis and McIntosh combined for 13 goals in the championship game.
The Warriors had a near perfect season, 19 wins and 1 loss. Coaches Gavan Sand, Zach Jones, Travis Laycock, Linden Beskau and Mark Forlin, helped the players develop into a formidable unit who led the league in all offensive and defensive categories. The Warriors came home with a number of league awards:
Coach of the year – Gavan Sand
League Leading Scorer – Jordan Lewis
MVP – Jordan Lewis
Manager of the Year – Kellie Ohlmann
Most Sportsmanlike Team – Langley Warriors League Champions – Langley Warriors
Provincial Champions – Langley Warriors
Players
Jordan Lewis (Captain)
Jenna Phillips (Goalie)
Noah Koznevnikov (Goalie)
Cameron Booth
Jake Corbett
Aiden Foxcroft
Kody George
Ethan Goodman (Alternate Captain)
Trevor Hawley
Carson Hyra
Darcy Lawrence
Dayton McIntosh
Colin Meade
Aidan Miller
Jacob Monson
Taylor Mori
Ethan Ohlmann (Alternate Captain)
Jaxson Pearson
Gray Pennington
Brendan Rayburn
Brodie Tarling
Duncan Templeton
Jordan Vance Logan
Visco Colton Welburn