Langley volleyball player goes to Gatineau for National Excellence Program

Daniel Jansen Van Doorn was headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before COVID-19 postponed the games

Dan Jansen VanDoorn, a Langley volleyball player and former TWU Spartan, was heading to Tokyo for with Team Canada. (Mark Janzen/Special to Black Press Media)

Volleyball Canada is welcoming 19 male athletes to the 2021 National Excellence Program (NEP) based at the Centre Sportif de Gatineau, Quebec – which includes Daniel Jansen Van Doorn from Langley.

“It’s very exciting to have this group of athletes training at the centre,” said Julien Boucher, high performance director (indoor).

“Despite the challenges of the 2020-21 season, most of our Olympic hopefuls are playing professionally overseas, and this program is an important part of the pathway to the senior National Team for players based in Canada.”

READ MORE: Langley Thunder trades for Maple Ridge’s Cody Malawsky

NEP head coach Dan Lewis leads the program that kicked off January 18 and runs until March 26.

Jansen VanDoorn, who helped Team Canada nab fifth place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was set to head for Tokyo in 2020 until the Olympics postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can read more about the team at https://volleyball.ca.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove Star