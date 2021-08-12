Langley volleyball champion releases album of original music

While she was winning volleyball honours, Brie King was also writing songs

Langley volleyball champion Brie King has always had a musical side, and now she has released an album of original songs, published on all music streaming platforms Friday, Aug. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley volleyball champion Brie King grew up loving music.

“I was always a big fan of music in general,” King recalled.

“My dad used to sing to me a lot and our family enjoyed music together.”

Now, King has released an album of original songs, “First Things First.”

“I’ve spent the last decade writing songs and had the time during COVID to record an album for the first time,” King enthused.

She describes herself as “definitely a Langley girl at heart,” one who grew up in Walnut Grove and spent three years in Willoughby before she recently moved to Vancouver with her husband Jeremy, a pastor, and started a new church in the fall of 2020, where she performs music.

King started writing music at 13, inspired by Taylor Swift.

“I thought, if a young girl like me can write songs, maybe I can too.”

She loves “honest music and lyrics about real stories so country music was a huge influence for me.”

Volleyball was another “huge part” of her life, one that saw King, a Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartan who helped the team set a record for consecutive wins, then land a berth with Team Canada and turn pro, going on to become theonly Canadian to play for the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league.

A highlight reel of her sports career to date would include moments from the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) tournament in Italy, when King powered Canada to a 3-1 win over Serbia.

At the time, Team Canada head coach Shannon Winzer said King “set a great game and put our hitters in good situations and our hitters delivered.”

At Langley-based TWU, King studied social science with a minor in worship arts that was “heavily music focused as we mostly studied songwriting.”

Now 23, King’s first album, First Things First, will be on all music streaming platforms on Friday, August 13.

“The goal of this album is that it would touch people in a real way,” King remarked.

First Things First “has been a mantra for the last few years of my life as I balance both professional sports and music simultaneously,” King explained.

“This album title serves as a reminder to me and hopefully everyone who hears it that life is lived best when priorities are straight, and the first things are at the forefront.

This is my first album, my first step into the world of music and I want it to be a reflection of what really matters to me; faith, people, vulnerability and life being lived to the fullest. These are the first things for me, and I’m hoping to keep it that way while inspiring others to find their own through music.”

