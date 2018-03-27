Langley trio hanging on in seniors curling nationals

Three local curlers, represented on the men's and women's Team BC, are competing for Canadian gold.

Craig Lepine isn’t doing as well as his wife on the ice this week.

Craig, his wife Karen, and their friend Mike Pelech – all who play out of the Langley Curling Centre – are in Stratford, Ont. this week for the 2018 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships.

The seniors competition started Saturday and wraps up Thursday, and thus far the men’s team – headed up by Craig – is in fifth place right now in the standings with two wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, the B.C. women’s team, headed up by Lynne Noble, but also featuring Karen Lepine, is in second place, with a record of four wins and two losses.

The women’s team still has four games to play between today and tomorrow, while the men’s team only has two games remaining – one Tuesday and one Wednesday – against the Yukon and Newfoundland/Labrador.

