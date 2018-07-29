Langley trappers take gold at Midsummer Classic

The sweet taste of victory. The Trappers chow down on their gold medals for a photographer. Supplied

North Langley’s Mosquito AAA Trappers returned from the July 22 weekend Midsummer Classic in Abbotsford with new neck adornments.

The players brought home gold medals from the event hosted by the Abbotsford Angels Hardball Association, which saw 15 teams in the 11U AAA Tier 2 division in competition.

The Trappers nabbed their first win of the tournament, 18-6, over the Richmond Chuckers.

North Langley then defeated the Cloverdale Spurs 12-1 to end round robin play.

With a standing of second place overall, the Trappers received a bye through the quarter-final round.

Running off with the lead late in the game, North Langley claimed the semifinal win, defeating the Abbotsford AA Angels 7-3.

The Trappers then faced off against the North Delta Rays in the finals, winners 25-15.

The team is currently first place in the Lower Mainland 11U AAA Tier 2 division.