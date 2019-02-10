Langley Trappers secure playoff seed in Pacific Junior Hockey League

Five wins in a row by Junior B team

Langley Trappers extended their winning streak to five games and secured fifth seed in the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Grandview Steelers in double overtime Wednesday night (Feb. 6).

Corbin Genge scored the game winner at 4:22 of the second overtime period and Kristian Lyon made an 69 saves to register the victory.

Langley is second in the Harold Brittain conference behind Abbotsford.

Grandview will finish in sixth place.

READ MORE: Trappers back to peak form

Trappers (25-17-1) are back in action tonight against Grandview Steelers (22-19-2) in Burnaby in the last game of the regular season