Langley Township expands time and sessions at Aldergrove waterpark

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience has increased the length and times families can attend

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark is back open to the public. (Special to The Star)

As of July 1, the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark is transitioning when registration opens for waterpark sessions from 72 hours up to 7 days in advance of each session.

That also means multiple sessions each day, Tuesday to Sundays and statutory holidays will be available for guests.

Langley Township had announced plans to re-open the waterpark in Aldergrove for registered sessions in mid-June following the easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Now people can visit https://bit.ly/3cKsom2 to find the best time to go stave off the summer heat.

All family members that will be attending, in or out of the water, must be registered.

The announcement comes after many residents complained about a lack of time slots and a difficult booking system in late-June.

