Langley Thunder lacrosse teams pocket gold and silver in Richmond

Top finishes for U15 and U13-1 teams at Richmond Romp over the Remembrance Day weekend

It was some ego-free Langley Thunder lacrosse teams that captured top honours at the ninth Annual Richmond Romp Field Lacrosse Tournament over the Remembrance Day weekend, with the U15 Players winning gold and the U13-1 players taking silver.

“Every player checked his ego at the door and came together as a team and played their role,” said coach Alex Margetson.

“I think what it came down to is everybody bought into the systems we’ve started to put in place.”

Langley’s gold came courtesy of a sudden-death victory over Victoria that produced a 10-9 win for the under-15 players, while New Westminster denied the under-13 players gold with a 14-6 finish.

“It sounds cliché but having never coached before and having it all come together was a really great feeling and to see these guys have that success is why we coach,” Margetson said.

He credited first-year goalie Justin Beal saying he “stood on his head and I think his play really rallied our guys together … I think our leadership core of Jack Margetson, Bailey Vanichuk and Wyatt Dayman do a good job of not only being leaders off the field but leading by example on the field.”

MVPs for each game:

Bailey Vanichuk

Justin Beal (twice)

Jack Margetson

Quin Smith Hudson Zazelenchuk

Coaching staff:

Will vanden Hooven

Alex Margetson

Alex Vanichuk

Rob boreson

Troy Margetson

Hosted by Richmond Lacrosse Association, the annual Richmond Romp has been running for 10 years starting as a four-team jamboree back in 2008, growing to become to one of the largest events in Western Canada with 57 teams this year. It was held at Minoru Fields and Richmond High from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12.