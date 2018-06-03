Langley Thunder hope to turn things around at home later this week

The senior A lacrosse squad fell 10-8 to Adanacs Saturday, while junior B lost to Victoria Sunday.

Despite three goals and six points from J.P. Kealey, the Langley Thunder suffered a second straight Western Lacrosse Association defeat this weekend.

The senior A lacrosse squad travelled to Coquitlam, losing 10-8 to the host Adanacs at the Poirier Sports Complex on Saturday night.

Both teams now sport 1-2 records.

The Thunder were up 2-1 after 20 minutes, but Coquitlam fired home seven goals in the middle frame and Langley was unable to recover.

In addition to Kealey’s big game, Tyler Pace (two goals, one assist) and James Rahe (one goal, two assists) both had three-point games.

Andrew Garrant and Aidan Milburn rounded out the scoring, while Connor Robinson and Cole Shafter had a pair of assist apiece.

Brodie MacDonald made 41 saves in the loss.

Matt Delmonico (three goals, three assists) and Dean Fairall (two goals, two assists) led Coquitlam.

The Thunder are back in action on Wednesday, June 6 at home.

They play host to the Victoria Shamrocks at Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

And today on the Junior B level

Spotting the opposition a big lead is never a recipe for success and that is the hole the Langley Junior B Thunder faced on this afternoon.

The visiting Victoria Shamrocks scored the game’s first four goals to lead 4-0 after 20 minutes on Sunday at Langley Events Centre in what turned out to be an 11-6 victory in BC Junior Tier 1 lacrosse league action.

The first-place Shamrocks improved to 10-2, while Langley saw their record slip to 4-6.

“A quick start can be the difference between a win and a loss. Starting off in a hole is not the way you want to start a game,” said Langley coach Kris Bryde. “You take away those four goals and it is a one-goal game.”

The Thunder held their ground in the second, outscoring the Shamrocks 4-3 in the frame to cut the lead to 7-3.

But that would be as close as Langley got as Victoria won the third 4-2.

“Transition and loose balls were probably the two biggest differences they had on us,” Bryde summed up.

Chase Moore finished with three goals and four points for Langley while Cooper Gettel, Trevayne Hunter and Matthew Abbott had the other goals.

Next up for Langley is another home game, Tuesday, June 5 when they welcome Burnaby to the LEC. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Bryde said he expected growing pains for his team considering there are a significant amount of first and second-year junior-aged players on the team.

“We have a young team (but) guys are starting to figure it out a little more. It is a matter of maturing,” he said. “The skill is there, the athleticism is there, it is just really the maturity.”