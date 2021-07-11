Langley Thunder falls in game against Saints at LEC

Port Coquitlam took an early lead and held it

Langley Junior Thunder’s Cooper Gettel gets a step on his Port Coquitlam Saints opponent during BCJALL action at Langley Events Centre on July 8. The visiting Saints prevailed 14-3. (Photo courtesy of Damon James/Langley Events Centre)

The Port Coquitlam Saints scored three times in the first four minutes and did not look back, defeating the Langley Thunder 14-3 on Thursday night at Langley Events Centre in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action.

Langley’s Jack Margetson would get the home side on the board but Port Coquitlam extended the lead to 5-1 after 20 minutes.

The Thunder would manage just a goal in each of the three periods while Port Coquitlam’s offence was humming all night, leading 9-2 after the second period and tacking on another five goals in the final frame.

The loss drops Langley to 0-2 on the season with the team back in action on Wednesday (July 14) when they play in Coquitlam against the Adanacs.

Kyle Brunsch and Declan Fitzpatrick had the other Thunder goals. Fitzpatrick also had an assist for a two-point game while Treyvan Hunter also finished with a pair of helpers. Stryker Roloff and goaltender Brayden Wandler each had one assist in the contest.

Wandler finished with 38 saves.

Jacob Dunbar led the Saints with six goals and eight points.

