Langley Thunder down New West

The Langley Junior Thunder defeated New Westminster 11-7 in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action on July 13 at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

The Langley Thunder offence found some rhythm on Tuesday night, July 13, erupting for a season-high in goals.

The Thunder scored a combined 10 goals in their first two games and nearly matched that in just over 40 minutes of action in their most recent outing. Tied at two through 20 minutes, the Thunder struck seven times in the middle stanza as they defeated the visiting New Westminster Salmonbellies 11-7 in BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League action at Langley Events Centre.

The win improved Langley to 1-2 on the season while New Westminster saw their record drop to 0-2.

The Salmonbellies held a one-goal lead at three different occasions in the game – twice in the first period and then again early in the second – but goals from Tristan Kirkham and Josh Bramley 36 seconds apart gave the Thunder a lead they would not relinquish, closing the second period on a 5-1 run for the 9-4 advantage with a period to play.

Seven different Thunder players found the back of the net with Bramley (three goals, two assists) and Kirkham (two goals, four assists) leading the way. Kanen Hunter (two goals, one assist), Braiden Struss (one goal, three assists) and Andrew Joseph (one goal, two assists) also had multi-point games while Kai Maenpaa and Nicholas Drennan had a goal apiece.

Noah Kozevnikov finished with 35 saves.

Brett Barwise and Blake Stevenson scored twice each for New Westminster.

The Thunder outshot New Westminster 59-39.

The next Thunder home game at Langley Events Centre is Tuesday, July 27 against the Port Coquitlam Saints with an 8 p.m. start time. That game will be available to stream for free at www.tfsetv.ca.

