Langley Spikeball is looking for players

The public is invited to get involved in the sport of Spikeball. (Parker Goddard photo)

A fan of the game trying to get Spikeball off the ground in Langley.

The sport was started in 2008 and is also known as roundnet. The Spikeball company appeared on the TV show Shark Tank in 2015 which helped it expand. The game is now available on store shelves.

Parker Goddard is looking to find others in Langley and nearby areas who would like to play the hybrid game.

“It’s like if volleyball met a trampoline,” he explained.

People, usually playing as pairs, take on another pair. Players position themselves around the small net trampoline in the centre. There’s also a one on one format, but it still requires four players.

A ball is bounced off the trampoline, caught by the partner. People can move all around the centre net structure. Players have to keep the ball in play. It can’t touch the ground and can’t hit the rim of the net. Typically games are played to a set score, such as 21, and last about 20 minutes.

The sport has gained more traction in the United States and is starting to garner attention in this country.

Goddard is hoping to get people playing in local parks and said all that’s needed is the net structure and running shoes. The playing area would typically be about 15 by 15 feet as people move, dodge, and dive. He prefers to play in on grass but it can be played on any surface.

He started playing in his hometown, South Weaver, Utah, around 2014 and has attended tournaments around the region.

“It was a little weird at first, but there’s a lot of strategy and skill involved,” he explained.

What on first glance seems to be a backyard recreation is more robust.

“There’s a lot more running than a lot of people expect,” he said. “It’s really good for hand to eye coordination.”

He’s confident the game can be played safely in the age of COVID and that players can maintain distancing during games. He added that players would have to wear masks.

No experience is necessary and any ages are welcome. Anyone interested in playing or finding out more can go to his Facebook posting.

Goddard is living in Langley until August 2021 as part of his mission trip for the Church of Jesus Christ of latter day Saints and hopes to get the sport established here before returning to Utah, noting there are fans of the sport here who will help the sport continue.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times