Langley Special Olympians give thanks to all the volunteers

A walkathon and end-of-season barbecue gave athletes a chance to show gratitude to all the helpers.

There were 75 people who turned out for the Langley Special Olympics walkathon and season-ending barbecue in Walnut Grove last weekend. (Christopher Lakusta/Special to the Langley Advance)

At least 75 people turned out to walk in Walnut Grove on behalf of Langley Special Olympics.

The organization, which represents some 200 athletes in 16 different sports – from swimming and basketball, to floor hockey and curling, and five-pin bowling to powerlifting – held its seventh annual walkathon last weekend.

It was a way to raise some money for Special Olympics, a chance to reconnect with friends, a way to say thanks to the coaches, and an opportunity to register for next year, said Christopher Lakusta, a member of the Langley Special Olympics athlete council.

“It was pretty good,” Lakusta said of the entire event.

“The 143 volunteers who make up this local have worked hard to provide quality programs for the athletes in this community and are always welcoming new athletes and volunteers,” said the volunteer coordinator Jayne Burton, noting the walk and subsequent barbecue is also seen as a volunteer appreciation event.

During the fall and winter months (September through March), the Special Olympians are participating in the following sports:

Sunday – Curling

Monday – Active start and fundamentals

Tuesday – Swiming, power lifting, and basketball

Wednesday – Fitness and floor hockey

Thursday – Basketball and gymnastics

Friday – Bowling

Then, during the spring and ummer months (April through June), the athletes are participating in the following sports:

Monday – Softball

Tuesday – Golf and bocce

Wednesday – soccer

Thursday – Track and fields

Friday – youth bowling

For those interested in volunteering, they’re invited to contact Jayne Burton via email at jburton999@hotmail.com.

For more information about the organization, and its efforts in the Langleys, people can visit their website.

