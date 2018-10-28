Langley runner wins junior girls title at the BC Championships

TWU's Jouen Chang will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships

Langley’s Jouen Chang won the junior girls title at the BC Championships at Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27).

With her win, the Trinity Western runner will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships Nov. 24.

Chang finished the six kilometre circuit in 20:26 to top the field, while teammate Kayla Weltzin. also from Langley, was sixth in the junior race, finishing in 24:16.

“I think we had some positive results today,” said TWU assistant coach, cross country and middle distance, David Jackson.

“It was great to see Jouen win the junior girls championship. I think everyone is looking forward to this next two weeks to ease off and get ready for the U SPORTS championships.”

Amongst the Spartans senior women’s runners, Jennifer Shannon was TWU’s top finisher in 28:17 over eight kilometres. Joanna Williams was only 11 seconds behind Shannon, crossing in 28:28 for a 26th-place finish.

On the men’s side, another Langley runner, Nick Colyn,was fourth overall in a strong field that featured Olympian Luc Bruchet, finishing the eight kilometre race in 22:39. Teammate Caleb de Jong was seventh overall in 22:42, while James Lam from Langley was 10th in 23:08 and Tyler de Jong from Langley was 13th in 23:12.

Spartans Results at the BC Championships

MEN

8K

4th – Nick Colyn – 22:39

7th – Caleb de Jong – 22:42

10th – James Lam – 23:08

13th – Tyler de Jong – 23:12

70th – Nathanael Fehringer – 26:55

72nd – Aidan Kits – 26:57

WOMEN

8K

23rd – Jennifer Shannon – 28:17

26th – Joanna Williams – 28:28

31st – Christina Sevsek – 29:11

37th – Julie Sevsek – 30:13

6K

(Junior)

1st – Jouen Chang – 20:26

6th – Kayla Weltzin – 24:16

Next up: The Spartans will prepare for the U SPORTS Championships Nov. 10 in Kingston, Ont.

