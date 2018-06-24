Langley Rivermen picked to play with Ottawa Senators

It was a busy morning on Saturday for the league with seven players selected in the NHL entry draft in Dallas.

In the fifth round at No. 126, the Senators came calling again when they selected Langley Rivermen forward Angus Crookshank, an 18-year-old from North Vancouver.

The 2017 gold medallist with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) will play at the University of New Hampshire next season.

He’s a left-handed shooter, measuring 5 ft. 11 in., who up until now played left wing for Langley. He scored 45 points in 42 games for the Rivermen last year.

The draft haul punctuates an outstanding 2017-18 season for the BCHL which included a Doyle Cup victory for the Wenatchee Wild and an RBC Cup national title for the Chilliwack Chiefs as well as a record 153 commitments to college hockey.