Langley Red Sox sweep Kamloops tourament

Langley Red Sox players enjoy some shade before taking the field during the scorching hot Spring Knockout Tournament. Contributed photo

Langley Red Sox swept the Spring Knockout Tournament in Kamloops last weekend (May 11).

Despite scorching temperatures as high as 28 degrees, the U14 C girls team from North Langley Diamond Sports beat every team they played, including a 20-0 drubbing of host Kamloops.

On Sunday, the Red Sox their closest game of the tournament, edging rival Quesnel 7-6 to take gold.

It was the sixth annual Mother’s Day tournament and spring opener hosted by the Kamloops Fastpitch Association, a tournament for divisions from U12C to U19C categories that attracts teams from all over B.C.

This year, there were four local teams and 26 visiting teams.

