Langley Red Sox sweep Kamloops tourament

Langley Red Sox swept the Spring Knockout Tournament in Kamloops last weekend (May 11).
Despite scorching temperatures as high as 28 degrees, the U14 C girls team from North Langley Diamond Sports beat every team they played, including a 20-0 drubbing of host Kamloops.
On Sunday, the Red Sox their closest game of the tournament, edging rival Quesnel 7-6 to take gold.
It was the sixth annual Mother’s Day tournament and spring opener hosted by the Kamloops Fastpitch Association, a tournament for divisions from U12C to U19C categories that attracts teams from all over B.C.
This year, there were four local teams and 26 visiting teams.
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________