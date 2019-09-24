Langley Rams road trip results in win over Rebels

Rams quarterback Duncan Little in play against the Okanagan Sun during a previous match-up. Both teams will meet Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park. (Adam Marchetti file photo)

Langley Rams improved their BCFC record to 7-0 for the current season with a lopsided 54-3 road victory over Langford’s Westshore Rebels on Saturday (Sept. 21).

The Rams dominated in all aspects of the game, offensively they rushed for 178 yards and passed for 311 yards, defensively the Rams surrendered only 135 yards offense and held the Rebels to minus 14 yards offense and no first downs in the first half.

Leading the way for the Rams offense once again was Andrew Pocrnic with 17 carries for 127 yards and four rushing touchdowns, he also caught one pass for 20 yards.

Duncan Little completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns, Jarryd Taylor led all receivers with four receptions for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Khalik Johnson caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams defense had Rebels quarterbacks on the run all game and got to them eight times for sacks, Cole Barron with 3.5, Kyle Clarot had a pair and Partap Sandhu shared a sack with Barron. Michael Baerg and Nathan Murray each had interceptions.

We’d like to make a formal request to the @BCFC_Media that the entire Rams defence be nominated for defensive player of the week. 11 sacks & 3 points allowed against the number 3 ranked team in the country ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/fRdlHiSxeK — Langley Rams (@LangleyRams) September 22, 2019

The Rams led 17-0 after the first quarter and scored 30 second quarter points to take a 47-3 lead into the halftime break, Langley added a third quarter touchdown to make the score 54-3 and the fourth quarter was scoreless.

After three straight road games the Rams return home to face the Okanagan Sun on Alumni Night this Saturday, kickoff is 5 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium

