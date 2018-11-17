Langley Rams players named to All-Canadian football team

Kyle Clarot and Skye King add to their awards tally

Two members of the Langley Rams football team have been named to the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) All Canadian team.

Defensive back Kyle Clarot, who is a Langley native, and defensive lineman Skye King, were inducted at the Banquet of Champions in Saskatoon on Friday (Nov. 16).

Clarot is a native of Langley who grew up playing for the Langley Minor Football Organization.

During 2018, the 6’2″, 170 lb. 20-year-old recorded 34 tackles, one sack, nine knockdowns and four interceptions for the Rams. He was named the BC Football Conference (BCFC) rookie of the Year in 2017.

Clarot was also one of the British Columbia Football Conference 2018 Major Award Winners (BCFC) named Top Defensive Back.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams Kyle Clarot named top defensive back by BCFC

King is 6’3″ 265 lb. and hails from Buffalo, New York. He was named BCFC Top Defensive Lineman this year. His tally includes 10 tackles, eight assisted tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.

In all, 27 players, 23 offensive and 23 defensive, plus one return specialist from various teams were named to the All-Canadian team.

Other awards went to:

Gordon Currie Coach of the Year

Bob Reist – Valley Huskers – led the Huskers to a 6-4 record and their first playoff berth since 2008. Three of his players were named CJFL All-Canadians

Rookie of the Year

Receiver Keyshaun Jordan – Hamilton Hurricanes – 33 receptions for 753 yards and 15 touchdowns

Larry Wruck Outstanding Defensive Player

Hilltops linebacker Cody Peters – 23 tackles, 8 assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 knockdown, 2 forced fumble and 1 interception

Peter Dalla Riva Outstanding Offensive Player

Quarterback Jake Marquette – Hamilton Hurricanes – 97 completions for 1,760 yards and a CJFL high 28 touchdowns. He completed 67% of his passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 169.9%

CJFL Past Commissioners Award

Defensive Lineman James Moar – Valley Huskers

CJFL Stewart MacDonald Executive of the Year

Mike Samuel – Hamilton Hurricanes