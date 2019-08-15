Langley Rams hope to extend win streak in Sunday home game

The Langley Rams football team will face the Valley Huskers this Sunday, as the team hopes to continue an impressive nine-game winning streak.
Ranked number two in the Canadian Junior Football League, the Rams’ last game saw them trounce the Kamloops Broncos by a score of 63-7 on the road.
Now the Rams are back facing some close-to-home competition from the Chilliwack-based Huskers. The Huskers have dropped to 0-2, but both games were close losses.
Rams club president Dana Matheson said the Huskers have improved a lot over the last two seasons, which has helped create a local rivalry between the two Fraser Valley teams.
But the Huskers will have trouble with the Rams, as the team now averages 52 points a game as the season enters its third week.
The kickoff for Sunday, Aug. 19th’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park, with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m.
Matheson said it’s a good day to come early, as the annual RibFest is being held at McLeod the same weekend, and parking will be tighter than usual, and the Rams had a big crowd on week one and Matheson is hoping to see the stands full again for this game.
