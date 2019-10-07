Langley Rams hand Huskers a 66-0 defeat

Andrew Pocrnic close to setting records for rushing and touchdowns

Rams Andrew Pocrnic is on the verge of breaking several records as the BCFC regular season draws to a close. (File)

In the wake of the Langley Rams 66-0 drubbing of Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers on Saturday (Oct. 5), head coach and general manager Howie Zaron’s message to his triumphant team is simple: brace yourself.

When the BCFC semifinals start the other team, whoever it is, will be coming at them with everything they have.

“They’re going to come in loose,” Zaron cautioned.

“They have nothing to lose and we have everything to lose.”

To date, the undefeated Ram have managed to clinch a spot in the semis, and home field advantage as well.

“We’ve checked all the boxes,” is how Zaron puts it.

All that remains is to see if the team can manage a perfect season, with no losses.

And whether Andrew Pocrnic will shatter some records along the way.

On Saturday, Pocrnic scored six touchdowns, five on the ground and one in the air.

Pocrnic is now one touchdown away from a setting a rushing record, four touchdowns away from setting a record for total touchdowns and five away from a Canadian record.

Andrew Pocrnic can make league history October 19th against his former team! He’s back 5 touchdowns from the all time touchdowns in a season mark. Replicating his 6 TD performance from a week ago can get the job done! Two big names in league history sit in front of him #MVPoc pic.twitter.com/kUYQSIQUH0 — Langley Rams (@LangleyRams) October 7, 2019

Rams dominated all aspects of the game, offensively racking up 552 yards and defensively holding the Huskers to a mere 58 yards net offense.

Liam Stewart scored two touchdowns and Jarryd Taylor and Kyle Clarot avcounted for one each, along with

Jaden Sheilan, Reid Jensen and Tato Ferreyro-Araya accounting for the other six points during the blowout game.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rams make it eight in a row

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rams football team wins Cullen Cup

READ MORE: Langley Rams downed by Saskatoon Hilltops at Canadian Bowl

Near the end of the game in Chilliwack, police were called in to cool off some confrontations involving fans and some players .

“The crowd got a little rambunc tious,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times.

There were no arrests, he said, and none of the Rams players were involved.

Next up for the Cullen Cup champions is a home game against the visiting Kamloops Broncos on Saturday, Oct. 19 at McLeod.

Game starts at 5 p.m.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter