Langley Rams downed by Saskatoon Hilltops at Canadian Bowl

After setting an early and substantial lead Saturday, the Saskatoon Hilltops earned their fifth Canadian bowl at the expense of the Langley Rams, with a final score of 58-21.

The @SaskHilltops are Canadian Bowl champs again. 5 straight years. 58-21 final. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/QxlLJjA6oi — CJFL News (@CJFLnews) November 17, 2018

By the end of the first quarter at the Saskatoon Minor Football Field, the Hilltops were ahead of the Rams 9-0.

With 1:11 left in the second quarter, the Rams A.J. Blackwell returned the kickoff 100 yards for the major but the Hilltops kept scoring.

By half time, the score was 31-7.

Rams went on to score two more touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to do more than narrow the gap.

For the Hilltops, who have been undefeated in two years, it was a record-setting fifth straight Bowl win

This one wasn’t even close. Saskatoon @SaskHilltops crush Langley Rams 58-21 in 2018 Canadian Bowl for record 5th straight Canadian title. pic.twitter.com/cmtqae4rXt — darren zary (@DZfromtheSP) November 17, 2018

Before the game, two Rams were named to the CJFL All Canadian team.

Defensive back Kyle Clarot, who is a Langley native, and defensive lineman Skye King, were inducted at the Banquet of Champions in Saskatoon on Friday (Nov. 16).

Clarot is a native of Langley who grew up playing for the Langley Minor Football Organization.

During 2018, the 6’2″, 170 lb. 20-year-old recorded 34 tackles, one sack, nine knockdowns and four interceptions for the Rams. He was named the BC Football Conference (BCFC) rookie of the Year in 2017.

Clarot was also one of the British Columbia Football Conference 2018 Major Award Winners (BCFC) named Top Defensive Back.

King is 6’3″ 265 lb. and hails from Buffalo, New York. He was named BCFC Top Defensive Lineman this year. His tally includes 10 tackles, eight assisted tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.

The Rams earned their trip to Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game with a 39-14 home win over the Ontario Football Conference champions Hamilton Hurricanes.

