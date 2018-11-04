Langley Rams down Hamilton Hurricanes

Quarterback Duncan Little in action. File photo by Adam Marchetti

The Langley Rams advanced to the Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game with a 39-14 home win over the Hamilton Hurricanes on Saturday.

Duncan Little threw three touchdown passes to Jevon Cottoy, who finished with nine receptions for 190 yards, and also scored on a one-yard touchdown run and added a 54-yard punt single for good measure.

The Rams now head for Saskatoon, where they will take on the four time defending National Champion Hilltops on November 17th.

READ MORE: Langley Rams football team wins Cullen Cup

The Rams football team earned their shot against Hamilton by winning the 2018 Cullen Cup in Kelowna on Sunday (Oct. 28), defeating the Okanagan Sun 39 – 7 at the Apple Bowl.

The Rams dominated that game from start to finish, building what was an insurmountable 26-0 lead at the half, then adding another 13 points in the fourth quarter.

More to come