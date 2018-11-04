Langley Rams defeat Hurricanes to advance to Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game

Duncan Little threw three touchdown passes to Jevon Cottoy

Jevon Cottoy, seen hauling down the ball in the previous game against in the against the Sun, had an outstanding game against Hamilton, with nine receptions, a one-yard touchdown run and 54-yard punt single en route to a 39-14 win. File photo by Adam Marchetti

Duncan Little threw three touchdown passes to Jevon Cottoy, who finished with nine receptions for 190 yards as the Langley Rams recorded a 39-14 home win over the Hamilton Hurricanes on Saturday to advance to the Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game.

Cottoy also scored on a one-yard touchdown run and added a 54-yard punt single.

The Rams now head for Saskatoon, where they will take on the four time defending National Champion Hilltops on November 17th.

The Rams football team earned their shot against Hamilton by winning the 2018 Cullen Cup in Kelowna on Sunday (Oct. 28), defeating the Okanagan Sun 39 – 7 at the Apple Bowl.

The Rams dominated that game from start to finish, building what was an insurmountable 26-0 lead at the half, then adding another 13 points in the fourth quarter.

