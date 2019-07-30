Langley peewee Thunder girls lacrosse wraps it up with another big win

Team of mostly rookies had standout season

It was a great end to an incredible season for the Langley female peewee Thunder lacrosse team.

They wrapped it up with a silver medal at the 2019 Subway BC Lacrosse Association Provincial Championships in Nanaimo from July 11 to 14.

At the provincials, Savannah Lantos was named to the BC Provincials All-Star team while Hailey McCaig was the recipient of the Warrior Fair Play Award.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: WLA Langley Thunder ending its season in ‘style’

Thunder went 11-6-2 during the regular season and twice captured silver medals, once at the Coquitlam Adanac Challenge and again at the Ridge Rain Storm Tournament.

This was accomplished by a team where 11 of the 14 players were brand new to lacrosse this season.

Thunder are made up of Olivia Wartack (who led the team in scoring during the season), Savannah Lantos, Vanessa Tingvoll, Hailey McCaig, Isabelle Hansen, Mahri McDonald, Kailee Gallinger, Payton McIntosh, Eva Leonard, Aurora Thacker, Lily Gronberg, Cassy Legare and Elisha Lowes.

The coaching staff consists of Gerald Wartack and assistant coaches Charlene Jordan-Jones, Charlie Jones, Ashley Bull and Ryan Lantos and trainer Sasha Lantos.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________