Langley pajama drive adds cozy comfort to Vancouver Giants game

Community groups are able to team up with the organization to raise donations and awareness.

Volunteers Jasmine Robertson, Hope Blair, Keira Cahill, Miao Li, and Emmaly Colins collected PJs at the Langley Events Centre during the Giants game on Sunday. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press)

Some community members helped make the Vancouver Giants hockey game more cozy on Sunday.

The Giants, who play out of the Langley Events Centre, took on Kelowna.

The hosts sent the Rockets home after a 3-1 loss.

But also managing to score was the Jammy Drive, a local initiative that accepts donations of new pajamas for children of all ages.

The donated jammies are given to the Langley Christmas Bureau for distribution to local children as part of the bureau’s annual gift giving.

“It’s an initiative that’s creative,” said Dale Saip, the Vancouver Giants senior vice president of business development.

The team welcomes the community Jammy Drive that benefits kids, and is always looking for ways to help such projects succeed, he said.

“We’re all about community and about when we can contribute to something as worthwhile as this,” he added.