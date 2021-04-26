Langley Olympian Swim Club coaches take top honours

Metcalfe and Haw win two prestigious awards from the BC Swim Coaches Association

LOSC coaches Brian Metcalfe (L) and Zachary Haw have both won awards from the BC Swim Coaches Association (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) coaches Brian Metcalfe and Zachary Haw have won two prestigious awards from the BC Swim Coaches Association.

Metcalfe, LOSC head coach and CEO, was named Junior National Coach of the Year.

The award is based on the highest ranking FINA point performance in an Olympic event during the 2019-2020 season. FINA, Fédération Internationale De Natation, administers international water sports competitions.

LOSC athlete Bailey Herbert racked up the most points in her 200 metre individual medley performance in the Winter Provincial Championships with a time of 2:15.27, scoring 811 FINA points.

As well, Metcalfe and LOSC assistant head coach Haw won the Senior Age Group Staff of the Year Award.

That award is based on the top eight combined scores for girls 15 and over and boys 16 years and over in the 2020 BC Winter Provincial Championships held in Victoria last March, an event that LOSC won.

In a joint statement, Metcalfe and Haw said they were “humbled” to receive the awards, which were presented April 8.

“The sport of competitive swimming is highly rewarding. However, there will be days where one has to stay committed to the training and process. When swimmers enjoy this process, they execute great performances. This is what we have had in the past years and we excited to what the next few years have to bring.”

Metcalfe and Haw also thanked the Township of Langley for making a “commitment to support us through access to pool time and space and the ability of our swimmers to train long course, which ultimately is important facet of performing on the international stage.”

