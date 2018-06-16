Langley Mustangs host athletes young and old

The 28th annual Pacific Invitational meet is at the McLeod Athletic Park track this weekend.

Athletes as young as six and well into their 80s took to the track at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park from June 15 to 17.

The Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club hosted its 28th annual Pacific Invitational is seeing about 1,000 athletes take part in dozens of events, from hurdles and running events to javelin, long jump and pole vaulting.

The event is part of the B.C. Masters Championships, an event for older athletes, which means that alternate races on the track might see teenagers competing, followed by runners in their 60s or 70s.

“The largest ovations in the stadium this week will be for the oldest masters,” said Brent Dolfo, president of the Mustangs.

The two events have slightly different focuses. The younger athletes are competing for fun, but it can be more serious for the older teens.

“A number of the older kids are trying to qualify for provincial teams,” said Dolfo. The meet takes place during the qualifying season.

Meanwhile, many of the masters are taking part in some events for reasons as much social as competitive.

Jim Dyer of Quesnel was throwing the javelin on Saturday, though he admits “I’m not a javelin thrower.”

Dyer has five B.C. masters records, including four in race walk. But he enjoys participating in many sports, he said, as he competes against friends from around the province he sees at masters athletic events throughout the year.

The teenagers are also forming personal bonds throughout the competitive season, said Dolfo.

“There’s lifelon friendships that happen in the middle of a hurdles race,” he said.