Langley Little League players presented a COVID-safety message.

Langley Little League players produce a hand-made COVID-19 safety message

'Stay home' online message rerquests

The signs say it all.

A photo collage posted online to the Langley Baseball Facebook page features 14 smiling Little League players, each holding hand-made signs with one word of a COVID-19 safety message.

“Stay home so we can get on the field and play ball,” the sentence reads.

It was the idea of Ian and Jennifer McEachern, parents of of nine-year-old Jackson, who loves to play Little League ball, and his younger sister Avery, who would have started playing this season, if it weren’t for the coronavirus crisis and the social distance requirements it has imposed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

“She spent a lot of time watching her brother [play] and she wants to give it a shot,” Jennifer told the Langley Advance Times.

Almost every day, the siblings go outside to practice, but it’s not the same as regular season play, which was supposed to get underway in March.

The photo, inspired by a similar collage someone did in the states, was a bid to boost morale of the young players, Ian explained.

“We’re just trying to engage the kids, to keep them interested,”Ian said.

It was also an opportunity to reconnect with other parents, too.

“It’s tough not seeing those people,” Ian commented.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

On April 30th, Little League Canada canceled all regional tournaments.

At the same time, the league announced it was not cancelling baseball, softball, and challenger seasons.

It has, tentatively, said local Little League bodies could resume play after May 11, depending on the guidelines set by “local government and health officials in terms of public gatherings and sporting events.”

Who’s who in the photo:

First row (top left to right)

Jackson McEachern, Jeremiah Blackman, Zack Worsley

Second row

Jackson and Daniel Collins, Nicholas Fillion, Taysen and Dez Hernandez

Third row

Taiya Jones, Tyler Lord, Jack Johnson

Fourth row

Joey Johnson, Julian Slogocki, Jordan Lord

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Aldergrove Star

Previous story
COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston’s biggest public works project in decades

    In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.

  • Burns Lake 2020 Interior planting starts after COVID-19 delays

    On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."

  • Phone, internet scam warning issued

    A national reporting service provides advice

  • Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

    Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

  • Staying safe

    A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

    And there have been tournament cancellations

  • Garden Starter Kits – a potential supplementary source for food in your backyard

    When Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator received vegetable garden seeds, she planted a few for the community garden and still had a large amount of seed packets left with her. Instead of throwing them away, she started working on a project for the community, with the help of the local public library.