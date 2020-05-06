Langley Little League players produce a hand-made COVID-19 safety message

The signs say it all.

A photo collage posted online to the Langley Baseball Facebook page features 14 smiling Little League players, each holding hand-made signs with one word of a COVID-19 safety message.

“Stay home so we can get on the field and play ball,” the sentence reads.

It was the idea of Ian and Jennifer McEachern, parents of of nine-year-old Jackson, who loves to play Little League ball, and his younger sister Avery, who would have started playing this season, if it weren’t for the coronavirus crisis and the social distance requirements it has imposed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: How football players practice without breaking social distancing rules

“She spent a lot of time watching her brother [play] and she wants to give it a shot,” Jennifer told the Langley Advance Times.

Almost every day, the siblings go outside to practice, but it’s not the same as regular season play, which was supposed to get underway in March.

The photo, inspired by a similar collage someone did in the states, was a bid to boost morale of the young players, Ian explained.

“We’re just trying to engage the kids, to keep them interested,”Ian said.

It was also an opportunity to reconnect with other parents, too.

“It’s tough not seeing those people,” Ian commented.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley softball team plays ball, while maintaining ‘social distancing’

On April 30th, Little League Canada canceled all regional tournaments.

At the same time, the league announced it was not cancelling baseball, softball, and challenger seasons.

It has, tentatively, said local Little League bodies could resume play after May 11, depending on the guidelines set by “local government and health officials in terms of public gatherings and sporting events.”

Who’s who in the photo:

First row (top left to right)

Jackson McEachern, Jeremiah Blackman, Zack Worsley

Second row

Jackson and Daniel Collins, Nicholas Fillion, Taysen and Dez Hernandez

Third row

Taiya Jones, Tyler Lord, Jack Johnson

Fourth row

Joey Johnson, Julian Slogocki, Jordan Lord

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Aldergrove Star