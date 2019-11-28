Langley Kodiaks and Bears bound for provincial championships

Langley Bears players celebrate one of many wins during the run-up to the British Columbia Community Football Association (BCCFA) provincial championships this weekend. (North Langley Football/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two Langley football teams will be looking to repeat history this Sunday, Dec. 1 by winning their respective divisions at the British Columbia Community Football Association (BCCFA) provincial championships happening at McLeod Athletic Park.

North Langley Bears (bantam division, ages 14-15) will play the Cowichan Bulldogs at 1:30 p.m. while the North Langley Kodiaks (midget division, ages 16-18) take on the Victoria Spartans beginning at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Langley Bears cut Giants down to size in football season opener

READ MORE: Kodiaks football team claims second provincial championship

Bears and Bulldogs are both undefeated this season, Bears coach Jason Williams noted.

“We’re the only teams who didn’t play each other,” Williams told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re very similar teams,” Williams observed.

“We can both move the ball well, and have good defences. It should be a great game.”

When the season got underway, Kodiaks coach Chad Henderson said this year’s team is even better than the powerhouse that dominated last season – when the Kodiaks went all the way to the championship final without a loss.

In last year’s BCCFA event, the Kodiaks midget football team won the championships for the second year in a row, defeating Victoria Spartans 17-7 at Percy Perry Stadium in Coquitlam in frigid conditions.

The same day, the North Langley Bears won the bantam provincial championship, beating North Surrey 7-6.

NFLA president Ken Sieben said the Langley teams tend to dominate because the player have been together through several seasons – some starting as young as five.

“It’s a pretty strong bond, on and off the field,” Sieben said.

Sieben is hoping local fans turn out for the games.

“I’d love to see as many people as possible come out to support our local teams.”

Admission on game day is $10. Volunteers get in free.

NLFA is a community football association that offers players aged five to 18 the opportunity to learn the sport of Canadian-rules football.

It’s part of the Valley Community Football League (VCFL) which consists of teams from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, North Langley, Maple Ridge and Mission.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter