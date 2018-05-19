Langley Junior Thunder capture second win of the season

The local lacrosse players hammered Delta in the second period.

A seven-goal second period powered the Langley Junior Thunder to a 14-8 victory Tuesday night.

The Thunder hosted the Delta Junior Islanders in BC Junior A Lacrosse League action at the Langley Events Centre.

And after the Islanders jumped ahead to a 4-3 lead after 20 minutes, Langley’s special teams took over.

The Thunder scored three times on the power play and another four goals while playing a man down.

The victory improved the team’s record to 2-2 on the season.

Ryan Martel — in his first game back with Langley after a solid rookie season in the National Lacrosse League with the Calgary Roughnecks — led the attack with three goals and four assists.

He was one of five Thunder players to post multi-goal games as Nathaniel Kozevnikov tallied a hat trick while Mackenzie Rope, Tyson Kirkness and Connor Watson each posted a pair of goals.

Caleb Pearson and Bobby Kidd III rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece and Chase Moore, a Junior B call-up had three helpers.

In goal, Torin Vanrheenen finished with 45 saves as Delta fired 53 shots on goal. The Islanders were led by three goals from Haiden Dickson and two from Riley Phillips.

The Thunder are back in action on Sunday (May 20) as they host the Victoria Junior Shamrocks at the LEC. Game time is 4 p.m.