Langley Gymnastics Foundation recognizes top athletes

It took some persistence for Paula Urquidi to convince her parents to sign her up for gymnastics. But that decision is now paying dividends.
Urquidi was eight years old when she attended a summer camp at Langley Gymnastics Foundation and she has been a fixture in the sport ever since. And on Monday night (June 18), the soon-to-be 17-year-old (she celebrates a birthday this month) was recognized with the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics JO (Junior Olympic) Level 10 athlete of the year.
The award was one of several distributed to top LGF athletes at the gymnastics club’s year-end Competitive Athlete Awards Banquet held at Langley Events Centre.
Urquidi exemplifies LGF’s philosophy of ‘What I Believe, I Can Achieve’ perfectly, explained Kris Krunick, the head coach of the club’s men’s artistic gymnastics club.
“Through her commitment and dedication to gymnastics, she worked her way through LGF’s programs, starting in the recreational program and provincial streams, to now being a national level medallist in the sport,” he said. “A true role model that the LGF’s younger athletes can look up to.”
Prior to joining LGF, Urquidi had concentrated on swimming. And while she enjoyed swimming, she did not like the repetitive nature of the sport and gymnastics offered the variety Urquidi was craving.
“I liked the variety and the challenge. It was a fun change because you have four different events and there is always a new challenge and obstacle to overcome,” she explained.
Urquidi embraced the challenge of being a late-comer to competitive gymnastics.
“I just love the sport, I was drawn to it, so I wasn’t really scared by the other kids being better than me, that motivated me to do better,” she said.
She was quickly able to close the gap and has now competed in back-to-back years at the Canadian Gymnastics Championships. In 2017, Urquidi took bronze on the beam and this past season, it was another bronze medal, this time on the floor.
Her success on the national level comes as little surprise to Dumitru Avarvarei, LGF’s head coach of the women’s competitive program.
“She is such a strong, responsible and determined athlete, it’s no wonder she has been able to accomplish what she has, even though she started her gymnastics career later in life,” he said. “Paula is such an inspiration to all of our athletes and coaches at LGF, and she is living proof that love and determination are the keys to success.”
“It means the world to do well at nationals,” Urquidi said. “I have been working so hard and to do so well was something special.”
And as for winning one of her club’s top awards, Urquidi said that too has special significance.
“I have put a lot of time and dedication into gymnastics and I think every year I push myself harder to reach my goals, to improve and keep setting the bar higher for myself, so it means a lot to be recognized for what I achieved this year,” she said.
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) Awards
LEVEL 1
Most Improved: Ben Fruitman
Most Dedicated: Hunter St. James
Athlete of the Year: Reuben Dykstra
PROVINCIAL
Most Improved: Josiah Magnusson
Most Dedicated: Mateo Freig
Athlete of the Year: Nathan Dykstra
ELITE
Most Improved: Parker Thomlinson
Most Dedicated: Blake Morfitt
Athlete of the Year: Trevor Ma
NATIONAL
Most Improved: Aaron Michelle
Most Dedicated: Brandon Macdonald
Athlete of the Year: Victor Blaine
WESTERN CANADIAN
Most Improved: Patrick Knowles
Most Dedicated: Oliver Eisele
Athlete of the Year: Matthew Woznica
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Awards
JO LEVEL 3
Most Improved: Brooklyn Smith
Most Dedicated: Rhian Worton
Athlete of the Year: Sara Horie
JO LEVEL 4
Most Improved: Olivia Windle
Most Dedicated: Miya Dunn
Athlete of the Year: Emilya Golubeva
JO LEVEL 5
Most Improved: Sam Wright
Most Dedicated: Mateya Thibaudeau
Athlete of the Year: Nika Vanstone
JO LEVEL 6
Most Improved: Lily Fraser
Most Dedicated: Bailey Peterson
Athlete of the Year: Marley Gauthier
JO LEVEL 7
Most Improved: Gracie Belter
Most Dedicated: Solaya Slipec
Athlete of the Year: Milana Cherry
ASPIRE & HIGH PERFORMANCE
Most Improved: Kyla Macdonald
Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Duke
JO LEVEL 8
Most Improved: Ashley Chuka
Most Dedicated: Jina Walbourne & Charlotte Trotman
Athlete of the Year: Grace Hernberg & Brooke Miller
JO LEVEL 10
Most Improved: Haley Biggin
Most Dedicated: Cathy Zhong
Athlete of the Year: Paula Urquidi
AMANDA JACK AWARD
Amber Hildebrand
CHRISTY FRASER AWARD
Olivia Windbiel and Oliver Eisele