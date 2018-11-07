Langley gymnast named High Performance Athlete of the Year

Langley gymnast Blake Morfitt won the 2018 Bill Mackie High Performance Athlete of the Year award at the Gymnastics BC awards night.

The award is presented to the highest-ranked high-performance male gymnast of the year, and is named after Dr. Bill Mackie, who was a member of Canada’s national team and won the senior men’s title in 1972.

Mackie’s career included the 1967 Pan American Games, two world championships, and qualifications for the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Games.

Morfitt, a member of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation, came back to gymnastics from a broken arm two years ago, and has gone on to win first on floor and second all around at the 2018 Western Canadian Championships.

He’s been named to Team BC two years in a row, and is determined to become a Canadian Senior National Team Member in the future.

READ MORE: Langley Gymnastics Foundation recognizes top athletes

The GBC awards and scholarship event was held on Saturday (Nov. 3) at the Hilton Vancouver Airport.