Langley golfers take second spots at MJT championships

Langley’s Caleb Davies tied for second at the MJT Western Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub at Copper Point Golf Club in Invermere on July 27 and 28. (file)

Two Langley golfers played well, only to be outscored by very narrow margins as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour rolled into Invermere and Vancouver.

At the MJT Western Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub at Copper Point Golf Club in Invermere, BC, on July 27 and 28 the winner of the Juvenile Boys Division, 14-year-old Tate Bruggeman, of Edmonton, AB, carded a pair of 68s (136), making nine birdies along the way to winning low overall and his first 2021 MJT title.

“My putting was most responsible for the win,” commented Bruggeman. “I felt confident going into the tournament as I thought my game was coming around and I’m happy I got the win.”

Bruggeman fended off two strong performances from 16-year-old Caleb Davies of Langley, and 15-year-old Connor Czirjak from Calgary, who finished tied for second place with two-day total scores of 139.

MJT Mini Tour Summer Series at Musqueam Golf Club in Vancouver, BC, on July 28, was another example of just how narrow a win can be.

The MJT Boys 11-12 Division needed an extra playoff hole to determine a winner after Langley’s Ryan LePrieur, 12, and Curtis Liu, 12, of Richmond, tied at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 67.

Liu drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole for birdie to earn his first-ever MJT title.

“I felt happy just to get the chance to play in the tournament,” commented Liu. “I played as well as possible and I’m really excited to get the win in a playoff.”

MJT BC Junior Tour next heads to Chilliwack for the three-day MJT Odlum Brown Classic at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, August 3, 4 and 5.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada.

